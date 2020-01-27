The General Services Administration will transition the Federal Procurement Data System’s reports function to beta.SAM.gov starting Feb. 1, 2020.

FPDS tracks all federal contracts whose estimated value is $10,000 or more. Its reports tool is one of the 10 procurement systems that the GSA is migrating into one Integrated Award Environment on beta.SAM.gov.

FPDS.gov users will use a new tool, MicroStrategy, to create and manage their procurement data reports, once the transition to beta.SAM.gov’s Data Bank is completed by March 16, 2020.

“The move to this new business intelligence tool will allow for more robust reporting across all beta.SAM.gov domains,” reads the GSA fact sheet on the transition.

MicroStrategy increases the maximum number of rows returned from 30,000 to 150,000 rows per report, pulls from data as far back as 12 years prior rather than five, includes additional fields, streamlines report sharing, and comes with a Report Builder “wizard” and Learning Center to assist users.

Users will be able to continue creating reports on FPDS.gov during the transition, but those won’t transfer to beta.SAM.gov.

Only ad hoc reports created by Jan. 31, 2020, and run at least once since Jan.1, 2019, will make the transition. Users should re-run old reports they want to use on beta.SAM.gov before the cutoff date, according to GSA.

Standard and administrative report parameters will not transfer either, so users are advised to take screenshots of existing reports to have a record of names, filters, ranking and layout. That way they can recreate reports on beta.SAM.gov using the screenshot as a reference.

Static reports on MicroStrategy will be unchangeable and viewable by everyone. Standard and administrative reports will require a login from login.gov. Users creating a new login should use the same email associated with FPDS.gov.

Administrative reports will also require users be assigned an administrative role in the Contract Data domain.