Beth Angerman joins Slalom after leaving government

After spending the last several years leading the federal government’s move to adopt shared services, Beth Angerman has taken a role in the private sector with tech and business transformation consulting firm Slalom.

Angerman will join Slalom as a client service partner Feb. 10, helping agencies migrate legacy apps to the cloud through key partnerships with Microsoft, Tableau, Salesforce, Amazon Web Services and Google. Slalom already has customers in the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the Smithsonian, but Angerman will work to expand that portfolio.

Angerman told FedScoop she sees the new role as an opportunity to continue the work she’s done with the federal government but from the perch of private industry.

“I’m really excited to join Slalom,” she said. “This is a modern firm that has proven success with clients in technology, strategy and business transformation. Slalom has created successful frameworks rooted in data, customer engagement and digital experience that can help agencies with the hard problems they face today.”

In her role, she said she’s looking forward to “helping shape the federal market strategy at Slalom and building trusted relationships with agency partners.”

Angerman was most drawn to the company for its guiding principle of “placing the focus on people, above all else.”

“Change is hard, and the fact that Slalom prides itself on prioritizing the impact of change on people, both with clients and their own employees, is key to bringing the right solutions to problems,” she said.

Angerman left government in November after 15 years in a variety of roles, most recently principal deputy associate administrator of the General Services Administration’s Office of Governmentwide Policy. She also led GSA’s Shared Solutions and Performance Improvement Office, which is tasked with leading governmentwide adoption of shared services.

“Slalom is honored to have Beth chose Slalom as her next home. Her collaborative approach and passion to bring change to government, as well as her commitment to modernization, will accelerate our vision and ability to have a positive impact on our partnership with the Federal Government, said Luanne Pavco, general manager of Slalom.