Biden administration launches new COVID.gov website

The White House has established a new “one-stop shop” website for coronavirus information, replacing the previously launched COVIDtests.gov website.

The new COVID.gov is intended to provide a single access point through which Americans can access COVID-19 vaccines, tests, treatments and masks.

The new site also includes information from vaccines.gov, and provides information on local virus spread; guidance on travel rules and restrictions; and a tool to help citizens locate antiviral treatments.

The Biden administration has launched the new website as it continues to urge Congress to pass a stalled funding package to support the nation’s virus response.

We're launching https://t.co/fk7dyHLC9L today, a single site where you can find your second booster, or order free tests, or find out where you can go "test to treat:" get tested, and if positive, immediately get medicine to treat your case of COVID. Check it out:

Earlier this year in January COVIDtests.gov was launched without a hitch, and rapidly became one of the most-used federal government websites. During the last 30 days, COVIDtests.gov has received more than 13.9 million page views, according to Analytics.usa.gov.

Reaching U.S. citizens through a federal government website has been a cornerstone of the Biden administration’s pandemic response and commitment to buy 1 billion COVID-19 testing kits to give out to Americans for free.