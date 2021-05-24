Bill Hunt joins SEC’s Cloud Center of Excellence

Senior government technologist Bill Hunt has joined the Cloud Center of Excellence at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

He takes up the role of assistant director at the unit, after previously working as chief enterprise architect at the Small Business Administration (SBA). Hunt reports directly to the agency’s CIO, David Bottom.

Prior to working at the SBA, he was cloud policy lead at the Office of Management and Budget, and before that was a digital services expert at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Earlier in his career, Hunt held frontline development roles at nonprofit organizations including the Sunlight Foundation and the OpenGov Foundation. Before this, he worked in the private sector, including as a developer at WillowTree Apps and Boyd Caton and Grant Transportation Group.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the SBA was tasked by Congress with distributing about $350 billion in small business loans and grants. The agency spends a little more than $100 million on IT annually.

The SEC’s Cloud Center of Excellence was established with a view to accelerating the implementation of new systems at the agency and to promoting experimentation. In 2019 the Office of Inspector General identified failings of the SEC’s adoption of cloud computing services, including that it had not effectively implemented strategy or tracked related goals.

The SEC did not respond to a request for comment on Hunt’s appointment.