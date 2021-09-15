Capgemini Government Solutions to acquire cybersecurity firm VariQ

Capgemini Government Solutions on Wednesday announced that it has struck a deal to acquire cybersecurity and software contractor VariQ, for an undisclosed sum.

According to Capgemini, the transaction is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the Federal market and to build momentum for continued growth. Both companies are on General Services Administration (GSA) contract vehicles to undertake IT and software work with various agencies across the government.

“As a company we are continuing to find ways to expand our ability to serve U.S. government agencies and this acquisition would augment our digital and agile capabilities while growing our talent base,” said Jim Bailey, CEO of Capgemini’s Americas Strategic Business Unit and group executive board member. “This acquisition marks an important moment for Capgemini Government Solutions and our vision for growth in the Americas.”

VariQ was founded in 2003 and provides software development, cybersecurity and cloud services for federal agencies including the Department of Navy and Security and Exchange Commission, according to its website. It is also on the Alliant 2 best-in-class contract vehicle, according the release.

In March 2020, VariQ won a $350 million integrated IT solutions contract for the State Department’s International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs’ Office of Western Hemisphere Programs.

“Joining Capgemini would provide the scale and expansive capabilities to enable us to better serve our 20+ client agencies. We look forward to delivering end to end solutions in support of our clients’ missions.” Ben Edson, founder and CEO of VariQ, said in the release.