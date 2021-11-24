CISA interested in protective email service for .gov domain

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency wants industry input on a protective email service that would secure the civilian .gov domain from cyberthreats.

CISA is interested in a protective email service (PES) that not only secures email traffic but conducts threat hunting and incident response, it said in a request for information (RFI) issued on SAM.gov Nov. 17.

The agency took over the .gov domain — one of six original top-level domains in the internet’s Domain Name System — from the General Services Administration in April, as mandated by the DOTGOV Act of 2020, in an effort to make it harder for hackers to impersonate the critical infrastructure.

“Feedback will assist the government in refining solution design, use cases and functional requirements; provide insight into scalability of the potential service(s); assist the government in determining industry segmentation by capability and size; and provide insights into the current offerings of PES in the federal and corporate landscape in developing a potential acquisition strategy,” reads the RFI.

CISA hopes providers with a broad set of email security capabilities, who have delivered similar solutions to federal agencies or companies, will respond to the RFI.

Interested respondents have until Dec. 1 to submit questions about the RFI to GSA, the Federal Acquisition Service being the agency handling the acquisition. GSA will post answers no later than the close of business on Dec. 10, at which point respondents will have until Dec. 20 to submit feedback.