Cisco inks $1.2B software contract with DISA

The Defense Information Systems Agency building complex at Fort Meade, Md., Jan. 2, 2013. (DoD photo by Thomas L. Burton/Released)

Jun 14, 2021 | FEDSCOOP

The Defense Information Systems Agency has awarded Cisco a $1.2 billion indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for software services, the Department of Defense announced Monday.

The software Cisco will be providing is “Cisco Smart Net Total Care and Software Support Services,” according to a public release about the contract. The performance period will start with a one-year base but could be extended up to three years if all goes well.

The DOD’s request received three proposals, the department said.

Cisco’s Smart Net software is designed to help resolve IT issues and keep enterprise software for large organizations up to date, according to its website. It’s tech that “that keeps your IT running smoothly,” a promotional video claims.

DISA has been consolidating the networks of combat support agencies and taking on the responsibility to run their help desks. It’s unclear if this contract is directly related to that initiative.

