CMS redesigns Medicare.gov with customer experience in mind

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services launched several updates to Medicare.gov on Wednesday that make it easier for millions of users to compare and select health and drug coverage and find providers.

CMS relied on public feedback to create a more user-friendly website featuring timely initiatives and messages on the homepage and highlighting the most sought-after tasks and information.

In 2021, the agency began introducing Medicare.gov enhancements, like a consistent header and redesigned “Get started with Medicare” section providing users with information tailored to their situation.

“CMS is making Medicare.gov easier to use and more helpful for people seeking to understand their Medicare coverage, which is an essential part of staying hea­­lthy,” said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure in the announcement. “We are committed to listening to the people we serve as we design and deliver new, personalized online resources and expanded customer support options for people with Medicare coverage and those who support them.”

The latest improvements include the redesigned homepage and detailed pricing information about Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap) policies.

CMS intends to continue using feedback and human-centered design to improve Medicare.gov and personalize the customer experience for Medicare recipients and agency employees. The Medicare Plan Finder and Medicare Account landing pages will be updated and have their look aligned with the homepage within the next few months.