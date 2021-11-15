Commerce issues RFP for $1.5B enterprise IT contract

The Department of Commerce issued a request for proposals Friday for an enterprise IT contract worth up to $1.5 billion in task orders over the next 10 years.

The Commerce Acquisition for Transformational Technology Services (CATTS) contract covers six task areas: chief information officer support, digital document and records management, managed service outsourcing and consulting, IT operations and maintenance, IT services management, and cybersecurity.

Commerce’s CIO office wants to use cloud platforms to deliver as-a-service offerings to its agencies to meet their business needs.

“The department is moving in a direction of minimizing the capital investments needed every three-to-five years for a technology refresh of obsolete infrastructure equipment and hardware,” reads the request for proposals, first released as a draft in August. “Utilizing IT as a service, the DOC can position itself to meet the strategic goals, deliver its missions and be recognized as a leader within future administrations and the federal enterprise in its use of information technology.”

The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract has a maximum value of $1.5 billion and a one-year base period with nine option years. Task orders may be issued on a firm-fixed-price or time-and-material/labor-hour basis and may be performance-based.

DOC wants contractors that can reduce its on-premise footprint in favor of the cloud as much as possible.

Within the six task areas, DOC anticipates purchasing artificial intelligence, DevSecOps and Federal IT Acquisition Reform Act program support services in addition to as-a-service offerings. Additional task work could include Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification support, procurement documents show.

Commerce will accept proposals through Jan. 17, 2022.