Commerce establishes National AI Advisory Committee

The Department of Commerce has set up a committee to advise the president and other federal agencies on artificial intelligence issues, Secretary Gina Raimondo announced Wednesday.

It seeks to recruit top-level talent to serve on the new panel, which is called the National AI Advisory Committee. DOC also seeks members for a new AI and Law Enforcement subcommittee.

DOC and the National AI Initiative Office formed the committee, in accordance with the National AI Initiative Act of 2020. It will issue recommendations on U.S. AI competitiveness, workforce equity, funding, research and development, international cooperation, and legal issues.

“We have seen major advances in the design, development and use of AI, especially in the past several years,” said Eric Lander, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, in a statement. “We must be sure that these advances are matched by similar progress in ensuring that AI is trustworthy and that it ensures fairness and protections for civil rights.”

NAIAC will consist of members from academia, industry, nonprofits and federal laboratories.

Meanwhile the National Institute of Standards and Technology continues to develop guidance on trustworthy, explainable AI and will offer administrative support to the committee.

Nominations for NAIAC and its subcommittee nominations will occur on a rolling basis, with new members to be considered as vacancies arise.