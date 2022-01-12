White House adviser says COVID-19 rapid test website ‘should be online’ by weekend

A new federal website for requesting COVID-19 rapid tests “should be online” by the weekend, Dr. Tom Ingelsby told PBS NewsHour on Wednesday.

Ingelsby, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, is on temporary assignment as a senior adviser on the White House COVID-19 Response Team and said tests will start arriving this month.

The White House announced the site in December as part of its effort to make 500 million rapid tests available on the heels of the Omicron COVID-19 variant’s rapid spread.

In addition, the Defense Production Act is being used to manufacture more tests, and new testing sites are being established. Efforts are also being made to support hospitals inundated with COVID-19 patients, and another vaccination push is underway to ensure people are getting booster shots.