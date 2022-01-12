FedScoop Close Ad x
Continue to FedScoop.com
Subscribe About RSS
Brought to you by
tech

White House adviser says COVID-19 rapid test website ‘should be online’ by weekend

A COVID-19 rapid test (Getty Images)

Share

Written by
Jan 12, 2022 | FEDSCOOP

A new federal website for requesting COVID-19 rapid tests “should be online” by the weekend, Dr. Tom Ingelsby told PBS NewsHour on Wednesday.

Ingelsby, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, is on temporary assignment as a senior adviser on the White House COVID-19 Response Team and said tests will start arriving this month.

The White House announced the site in December as part of its effort to make 500 million rapid tests available on the heels of the Omicron COVID-19 variant’s rapid spread.

The website is central to realizing the Biden administration’s effort to make 500 million rapid coronavirus tests available to the American public in response to surging COVID-19 cases following the arrival of the Omicron variant.

In addition, the Defense Production Act is being used to manufacture more tests, and new testing sites are being established. Efforts are also being made to support hospitals inundated with COVID-19 patients, and another vaccination push is underway to ensure people are getting booster shots.

-In this Story-

coronavirus, General Services Administration (GSA), Technology Transformation Services (TTS), U.S. Digital Service, White House

Related news

Policy

Biden administration...
by Dave Nyczepir • 2 days ago
Acquisition

Coast Guard becomes third...
by Dave Nyczepir • 6 days ago
Modernization

HHS publishes tech spec...
by Dave Nyczepir • 6 days ago
TwitterFacebookLinkedInRedditGmail