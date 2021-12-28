Cyberdefense specialist Daniel Bardenstein moves from DDS to CISA

Cyberdefense specialist Daniel Bardenstein has taken up a new role at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

In the new post he supports the office of the technical director within the cybersecurity division at CISA, and his work will focus primarily on cybersecurity and technology strategy and policy.

Bardenstein started in the new job on Dec. 20, after working in cybersecurity product management at the Defense Digital Service. In a tweet, he said he’s looking forward to bringing his expertise to the government as a whole.

“Because if we’ve learned anything from the last…decades, we really need it,” he said.

Matt Harman, CISA’s deputy executive assistant director for cybersecurity, noted that Bardenstein is a familiar face at the agency.

“We’re thrilled to have him officially join CISA, and we look forward to his continued contributions toward reducing cyber risk to the nation,” Harman said.

Before working at DDS, Bardenstein was cybersecurity co-lead for the U.S. government’s program to rapidly develop and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, Operation Warp Speed.

He has advocated for greater use of attack surface management (ASM) tools across government. In an op-ed for FedScoop, he called for the Biden administration to find ways to incentivize and measure agencies’ use of ASM.

Since September, Bardenstein has been a fellow at the Aspen Institute’s Tech Policy Hub, and before joining government held product manager roles at Exabeam and Palantir.