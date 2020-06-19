Dave Spirk named DOD chief data officer

Department of Defense CIO Dana Deasy has named Dave Spirk the department’s chief data officer.

Spirk comes to the new CDO role from the U.S. Special Operations Command, where he was also CDO. He will start in the position June 22.

“Effective data management is the central component of the department’s Digital Modernization Strategy,” Deasy said in a statement. “Dave brings extensive experience and a thorough understanding of how data empowers joint, all-domain operations. I look forward to working with Dave as we create a strong data culture across the department.”

Spirk also has “significant experience in the Intelligence Community and will play a critical role in executing the DOD Digital Modernization Strategy,” according to a DOD announcement on his hiring.

The hire comes after the CDO role was moved into the DOD Office of the CIO as required by the 2020 National Defense Authorization act. Deasy began an “urgent” search for a CDO earlier this year, calling it “an opportunity to strengthen leadership on data governance and ensure our digital systems can fully support joint all-domain operations.”

Aligned with the Foundations for Evidence-based Policymaking Act, Spirk’s role will be the first “overall CDO for the Department,” a Pentagon spokesperson told FedScoop earlier this year.

Michael Conlin, who has held the title of DOD CDO since 2018, has transitioned to serve “as the Chief Business Analytics Officer in DOD CMO and will continue to be a key partner on data reform,” the spokesperson said Friday.

FedScoop did not receive comment from DOD prior to publication.