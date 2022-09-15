Department of Energy AI chief Pam Isom leaves post

The director of the Department of Energy’s Artificial Intelligence and Technology Office has left her role, FedScoop understands.

A department spokesperson confirmed her departure and said the technology leader’s last day was Sept. 9.

Isom led the recently established Artificial Intelligence Advancement Council, which was set up in April to coordinate funding and development of algorithms and to hold other federal government agencies to account for how those algorithms are used.

DOE’s AI and Technology Office has a mandate to coordinate the responsible and trustworthy use of AI across the department and to expand public, private and international partnerships on policy and innovation. Isom had led the office since August last year, and according to LinkedIn carried out the role on an acting basis.

Prior to this, she was deputy CIO at DOE, and earlier in her career was executive director of application engineering and development at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Before entering federal service, Isom held several senior private sector roles including as a cloud strategy leader at Dell Technologies and as a technology architect at IBM.

The AI Advancement Council consists of five members, and is intended to swiftly approach task forces, implementation plans and organizational changes for the AI & Technology Office, the DOE’s Executive Secretariat and AI Program Committee to execute.

No further details about Isom’s next destination were immediately available.