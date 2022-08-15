Department of Energy appoints Brian Epley as principal deputy CIO 

The Department of Energy has named Brian Epley principal deputy chief information officer, FedScoop understands.

Epley joins the agency on Sept. 12 from the Environmental Protection Agency, where he served in leadership roles including as principal deputy assistant administrator for administration and resources management, chief IT operations officer, and deputy chief technology officer.

In his new role, Epley will lead day-to-day operations within the Office of the CIO and assist the CIO in formation of the strategic direction for protecting and modernizing IT, cybersecurity and the use of data across the DOE enterprise.

According to LinkedIn, he also has variety of prior public and private sector technology management experience, including as a director of an identity access management program at the Department of Veterans Affairs and as a program manager at Northrop Grumman.

In an internal memo announcing the appointment, obtained by FedScoop, CIO Ann Dunkin said: “Brian is a seasoned professional with more than 25 years’ experience across federal and state government and the commercial sector.”

She added: “Throughout his career, he has distinguished himself as an innovative change leader with the unique ability to deliver strategically aligned and mission-focused services. His experience in building coalitions, creating a shared vision, and actively partnering with customers will be immensely helpful as he joins me to help lead our remarkable organization. Please join me in congratulating Brian!”

Earlier this year in April, DOE named senior IT official Emery Csulak as chief data officer, a role that had previously remained vacant since at least January 2021.

He started work in the role April 11 and moved into the post after serving as principal deputy chief information officer at the agency.

The Department of Energy had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.