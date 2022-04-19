Department of Veterans Affairs receives $10.5M from TMF to support Login.gov transition

The Department of Veterans Affairs will receive $10.5 million in funding from the Technology Modernization Fund to support the agency’s transition to Login.gov.

In a statement announcing the award on Tuesday, the General Services Administration, which manages the TMF and also operates Login.gov, said the sum would be used to revamp the sign-in experience for veterans seeking to use VA.gov and MyHealth.VA.gov.

The funding will also be used to create an in-person identity verification option for veterans unable to sign up online and to launch a pilot for the use of physical security keys for multi-factor authentication.

It is the latest project to receive funding from the Technology Modernization Fund, which has invested in more than 20 initiatives since it was established in 2019.

The VA is the latest federal agency to adopt GSA’s Login.gov shared service. In February, the IRS committed to adopting the platform as a user authentication tool after it abandoned the use of a commercial tool that featured third-party facial recognition technology.

Last month, the Biden administration asked lawmakers to approve an additional $300 million in funding for the Technology Modernization Fund as part of the president’s fiscal 2023 budget request.

The request for extra funding came as the board of the federal IT investment fund continues to assess project proposals from federal agencies as it decides how to spend the remaining sum of $1 billion provided as part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) 2021.

Commenting on the latest project, GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said: “Our nation has a sacred obligation to care for our Veterans and their families, and this investment will help the VA deliver on that commitment.”

Login.gov provides a single account to securely access online government services and is already used by agencies including the U.S. Small Business Administration and programs such as USAJobs.

“By offering a single sign-in solution and giving Veterans an in-person identity verification option, we will make it easier and more secure for them to access the services they deserve,” she added.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough said: “We want veterans to easily and securely access the care and benefits they’ve earned, and implementing Login.gov creates a trusted government credential to do that.”