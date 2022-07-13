Development Finance Corp. names Neeraj Saraf as IT operations chief

The International Development Finance Corp. has appointed Neeraj Saraf to the newly created role of director of IT operations.

He started work in the post on June 6 and will be tasked with providing efficient IT services in the areas of data center and IT infrastructure, networks and service desk functions.

According to LinkedIn, Saraf was previously at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, where he was director of data center services and before that was acting deputy CIO for infrastructure and operations.

Prior to joining HUD, he held a variety of technology roles at federal agencies, including as IT director at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and as an IT project manager at the State Department.

The new director of IT operations position at the International Development Finance Corp. (DFC) sits within the agency’s Office of Information Technology.

A DFC spokesperson confirmed the appointment.

DFC is a standalone federal agency that invests in development projects largely in lower- and middle-income countries. It was established in 2019 and is able to offer direct loans and loan guarantees of up to $1 billion for terms between five and 25 years.