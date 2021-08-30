DHA awards $2B health IT transformation contract

The Defense Health Agency has awarded a $2 billion contract to manage the transformation and consolidation of its IT services.

Peraton subsidiary Perspecta is the principal contractor on the firm-fixed-price blanket purchase agreement. It will carry out the contract with help from Capgemini Government Solutions as part of a contractor teaming arrangement.

The agreement is for 10 years and is part of an integration program that is intended to cut costs. The deal includes the transition of certain existing enterprise contracts, of which the largest is the DHA Global Service Center service desk.

This is the latest contract win for Peraton after the company earlier this month won a task order worth up to $979 million to counter misinformation from U.S. adversaries.

At the start of August, Peraton also won an IT infrastructure contract from the Department of Veterans Affairs that could be worth up to $497 million over seven years.

Earlier in February, the IT arm of defense contractor Northrop Grumman merged with Peraton for $3.4 billion. Peraton is owned by private equity group Veritas Capital, which has sought to acquire and roll up government technology operations. In January it paid $7.1 billion to purchase Perspecta in an all-cash transaction.