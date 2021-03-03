DIA awards $12.6B enterprise IT contract

The Defense Intelligence Agency selected 144 vendors to participate in its $12.6 billion Solutions for Information Technology Enterprise (SITE III) contract.

Under the 10-year SITE III contract vehicle, contractors will vie for task orders to support DIA’s evolving enterprise IT needs. The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency can also award work under the indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract.

Of the 144 vendors selected, 107 were small businesses, the agency announced Tuesday.

The list of large contractors is comprised of a mix of traditional IT, telecommunications and consulting firms — like Accenture, AT&T, CGI Federal, Deloitte, and Perspecta — and others more-known for their contracting in the national security space, such as BAE Systems, CACI and General Dynamics IT.

SITE III is the follow-on vehicle to second-generation contract E-SITE, which had a $6 billion ceiling and a five-year period of performance. E-SITE was awarded in 2015 to 25 large contractors and 25 small businesses.

The managed-services offerings sought under SITE III include a broad range of IT work, from basic planning and project management to application development, cybersecurity, connectivity and network services, and enterprise computing, storage and cloud services.

The contract is “directed towards improving integration, information sharing, and information safeguarding through the use of a streamlined information technology (IT) approach. The CIO expects innovation with common architecture, consolidated operations, and cloud environments in alignment with the Intelligence Community’s Information Technology Enterprise (IC ITE) as directed by the Director of National Intelligence (DNI),” the contract solicitation’s performance work statement issued last summer said.