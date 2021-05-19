FedScoop Close Ad x
Defense IT agency awards $217M cyber contract to ASRC Federal

Nearly 1,000 information technology experts from all facets of the Department of Defense, to include military departments, combatant commands, and DoD agencies, met at the Defense Information Systems Agency's (DISA) first Cloud Symposium, Dec. 12, 2017. (photo by Kevin Headtke)

May 19, 2021 | FEDSCOOP

The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has awarded a $217 million cyber support contract to ASRC Federal.

Under details of the contract, ASRC’s communications division will provide cyber, cloud and other IT services to the agency over the next five years.

ASRC is tasked with developing a more efficient and secure cloud defense environment. It will build a centralized platform to serve as a cyber operations hub across the Department of Defense Information Network.

Commenting on the contract, ASRC Federal President and CEO Jennifer Felix said: “Implementing Cloud technology and Agile methodologies will allow the unified cyber situational awareness program to rapidly provide defensive cyber operations analysts the information they need to help protect and defend the Department of Defense from cyber-attacks.”

ASRC Federal is the government services arm of Arctic Slope Regional Corp., which is an Alaska-Native corporation owned by 13,000 Iñupiat shareholders. The group provides contract services to federal government agencies and has about 8,000 employees.

Earlier this year in February, ASRC was awarded a $457.5 million contract by the U.S. Air Force for base operation support.

Last week President Biden announced a cybersecurity executive order that pushes government agencies to adopt secure cloud services by making them develop zero trust security plans.

