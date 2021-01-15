DISA takes over cloud office from DOD CIO

The Department of Defense’s Cloud Computing Program Office will be fully absorbed into the Defense Information Systems Agency, moving away from the DOD Office of the CIO.

The move is mostly administrative, a DOD spokesperson told FedScoop. The physical office will remain in Arlington instead of being moved to Fort Meade, and no personnel impacts will result from the change.

The most substantive change will be “operational control” over the office, which manages programs like the controversial $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud acquisition

“This structural makeup will afford CCPO the opportunity to integrate into and participate fully in DISA’s governance bodies and will allow CCPO to fulfill one of its critical mission tenants, which is to provide combat support, with respect to cloud computing capabilities, to the Department,” the DOD spokesperson told FedScoop about the move.

The transition further consolidates DISA as the IT service provider to DOD, a move it has been making along with its work consolidate support agency networks under its control.

Vice Adm. Nancy Norton, DISA’s outgoing director, first announced the move earlier in January at an AFCEA NOVA event. Norton said her agency was “very excited” about the move to be able to bring together offices that work to implement the cloud modernization strategies.

“It pulls to gather the rest of the cloud strategy,” she said.

The move will likely be completed by the end of the month. When all the administrative moves are taken care of, CCPO will have its own “DISA Center.”