DISA’s Dave Bennett to retire at end of April

Long-time Defense Information Systems Agency leader David Bennett will retire from the agency April 28, DISA announced Thursday.

Bennett will finish his career as director of operations, a job he has had since 2016. Before that, he served as chief information officer, director of implementation and sustainment and director of enterprise services.

It’s unclear who will replace Bennett or what his next move will be. Bennett served in the Army, rising to the rank of colonel before retiring from uniformed service.

Bennett helped push DISA to adopt more analytics in its assessments of networks and operations, saying during a 2016 event produced by FedScoop analytics were the key to harnessing the power of big data.

“We are seeing real-world scenarios right now, both in performance and cyber, that are kind of scary,” Bennett said. “We too often, without analytics, shoot in the dark.”

As a workforce leader he focused on empowering others to help achieve DISA’s mission of securing the Department of Defense’s networks, he said.

“Mentoring and empowerment are both critical to enable personal and professional growth for your workforce,” he previously told WorkScoop. “Leaders invest their time in helping others identify opportunities for growth and professional development through career management advice and feedback. Empowerment builds two-way trust and facilitates personal growth.”