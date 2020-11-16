DISA’s top civilian Tony Montemarano set to retire

The Defense Information Systems Agency is losing its top civilian official, Tony Montemarano, after nearly 50 years of government service.

Montemarano — deputy director of the Department of Defense IT acquisition support agency, a title he held since 2015 —will officially leave in early December. He rose through the ranks at DISA for nearly three decades after joining in the early 1990s.

It is unclear who will replace Montemarano, a DISA spokesperson told FedScoop.

During his long career at DISA, Montemarano led major modernization projects. In 2003 he was tapped to lead the DOD’s global communication system expansion, according to his DISA bio. As program director for the Global Information Grid Bandwidth Expansion, he led the acquisition, engineering, implementation and overall program management of the largest expansion in the DOD global communications infrastructure to date.

Later in his career, he led oversight programs of DISA’s enterprise service contract vehicles. DISA manages several multi-billion-dollar buying projects to maintain the DOD’s enterprise IT, like its current Defense Enclaves Systems contract that is in the works.

DISA will also soon lose its top leader, with Director Vice. Adm. Nancy Norton leaving the post as Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner has been cleared by the Senate to replace her.