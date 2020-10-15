DOE research facilities move to Google Cloud

The Department of Energy plans to scale research efforts at its National Laboratories and field sites by entering into a five-year agreement with Google Cloud for productivity tools.

Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Google Workspace, Chrome browser support and professional services are all covered by the deal. A news release from Google did not specify a dollar amount for the contract.

DOE agencies will have flexibility in choosing what GCP services they use to accomplish missions like using machine learning to predict what energy equipment will need preventative maintenance, identifying more cost-efficient renewable energy sources, and managing exabytes of data from the 17 National Labs.

“Our work with Google Cloud is helping us reduce the friction and pivot to innovation,” said CIO Rocky Campione, during the NLIT Summit 2020 on Thursday. “With this agreement, we’re helping our labs focus on solving problems and get to a place where they can pick the compute they need to get their jobs done.”

DOE agencies have access to the entire GCP catalog of services including cloud storage, machine learning, graphics and tensor processing units, and containerization.

Those services will be available to more than 100,000 department employees and contractors, as will new cloud offerings as they become available.