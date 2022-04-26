Drivers for on-prem vs. cloud investments

Federal agencies have gained new insights into the pros and cons of moving their workloads to the cloud over the past two years. At the same time, the rapid evolution of modern server technology has prompted leaders to reevaluate their IT spending plans for on-premises data centers, edge computing and cloud services.

A new report presented by FedScoop and underwritten by ThunderCat Technologies and Dell Technologies highlights the government leaders’ perceptions about the benefits and challenges of modernizing on-premises data centers and edge computing capabilities — relative to deploying workloads to the cloud.

The report, “Modernizing Federal IT,” found that agencies still rely on multiple IT environments for executing, storing and backing up critical computing workloads. But more federal officials now run most of those workloads in government-approved clouds than in their own agency-operated data centers. According to the report, the reliance on cloud services is gaining momentum; federal officials said critical computing workloads grew fastest on government-approved cloud platforms over the past 12-18 months. Key factors driving their infrastructure investment decisions over the next three years include the need to secure data moving across multiple environments, the anticipated growth of agency data and the need to analyze data in real time.

Differing perspectives, however, can lead to delays in modernizing, making it essential for program and IT leaders to share a clear and common understanding of advancing technology capabilities.

