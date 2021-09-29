Former GSA IT acquisition leader Sandy Barsky joins Oracle

Former General Services Administration IT acquisitions expert Sandy Barsky has taken up a new advisory role at Oracle.

He joins the technology giant’s North American branch as executive program director for government and education, where he will advise engineers and commercial staff on cloud solutions for the federal government and the education sector.

Barsky moves to the private sector after more than 35 years at GSA, during which time he held senior positions including program manager for enterprise acquisition services and enterprise architect working across GSA’s contract vehicles. Most recently, he was deputy software category manager.

His departure from GSA in August is the latest senior role change at the organization to come in recent months, including the confirmation of Robin Carnahan as agency administrator in June.

Earlier this month, Waldo Jaquith joined GSA as an adviser to Carnahan, tasked with coordinating the agency’s efforts to support state, local, tribal and territorial initiatives. This appointment followed that of Raylene Yung, who has taken up the role of executive director of the TMF after stepping down as CEO of the nonprofit U.S. Digital Response.

Earlier this year in June, former GSA procurement leader Keith Nakasone left the agency to join cloud computing firm VMware as a federal strategist.