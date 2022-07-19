GDIT hires Robert Morse to beef up federal judiciary IT team 

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) announced Tuesday it has hired Robert Morse as a senior solutions architect responsible for IT services related to its federal judiciary business.

Morse has over 30 years of experience in the federal government IT organizations in the executive and judicial branches, including most recently as the director of the Office of IT Services at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Prior to NIH, Morse for 15 years held multiple senior leadership roles at the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, including serving as the executive in charge of the federal judiciary’s cloud computing program.

“Bob has extensive expertise developing innovative software products, applications and service offerings for various federal agencies,” said John Ludecke, vice president and general manager, Federal Civilian Agencies at GDIT. “His technical and business management skills will be critical in providing better, faster and more efficient IT services to the judiciary.”

Morse began his career as an active-duty officer in the U.S. Navy in the nuclear power program and holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mathematics from the University of Maine.

His appointment follows that of former federal cyber leader Matt Hayden, who joined the company in May as a vice president of cyber client engagement. He has over 20 years’ experience in cyber technology and policy and was previously assistant secretary for cyber, infrastructure, risk and resilience policy at the Department of Homeland Security.