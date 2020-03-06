General Dynamics IT protests Navy’s $7.7B NGEN-R contract

General Dynamics IT filed a post-award protest this week of the $7.7 billion network services portion of the Navy’s Next Generation Enterprise Networks Recompete (NGEN-R) contract.

The company submitted the protest with the Government Accountability Office after losing out on the potential eight-and-a-half-year Service Management, Integration and Transport (SMIT) contract to Leidos last month.

If the decision holds, Leidos will provide “base network services … such as electronic software delivery, end user core build, endpoint detection, logistics management, network operations, security operations, service desk, transport and virtualization services,” according to the contract announcement.

GDIT is an incumbent for at least part of the work that will fall under the SMIT contract. The company couldn’t be reached for comment. Perspecta, the incumbent for most of the work that will fall under the recompete, hasn’t said yet if it will protest its loss.

GAO will have a decision on the matter by June 12, or within 100 days of the protest’s filing.

The SMIT deal is one of two contracts under NGEN-R. In October, HPI Federal LLC, a subsidiary of HP, won the $1.4 billion end-user hardware contract. HPI will provide new hardware — primarily “as a service” — to be used on the Navy Marine Corps Intranet, the OCONUS Navy Enterprise Network (ONE-Net) abroad and the Marine Corps Enterprise Network.

“The capabilities and network services acquired through the NGEN-R family of contracts will transform the working environment for Navy and Marine Corps users by providing additional flexibility, enabling cloud capabilities and allowing the DON to operate, maintain and protect critical operational and business platforms,” Ruth Youngs Lew, Navy’s program executive officer for Enterprise Information Systems, said in a statement last month. “Moving from a single-service contract to a multiple contract model provides the DON with best value by fostering competition among best-in-class service providers.”