Google Workspace receives FedRAMP High authorization

Google has received the highest level of approval under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for its Google Workspace product.

It is the latest product by the technology giant to receive approval under the federal security program in recent months, including its admin console, cloud identity, identity and access management and virtual private cloud systems.

Google Workspace is the company’s suite of cloud-based collaboration tools, including Gmail, Google Docs, Google Drive and other applications. Workspace was formerly known as G Suite.

The high authorization was granted by the Joint Authorization Board (JAB), which is the governing body for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), and includes leaders from the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security and General Services Administration.

Every cloud service provider (CSP) working with federal agencies must seek approval under FedRAMP. Each CSP is assigned a rating of either low, moderate or high.

In addition, Google has also received impact level four provisional authorization (IL4) from the Department of Defense for Google Cloud. The designation has been awarded by the Defense Information Systems Agency and allows controlled unclassified information to be stored and processed across key Google services.

Organizations, including those in industries such as financial services and healthcare, are required to adhere to the IL4 designation.

Google Workspace is the latest product from a cloud provider to receive the authorization. In September, VMware received a FedRAMP high authorization designation for its VMware cloud product.

Cloud providers can obtain FedRAMP authorization either directly from the JAB, or through sponsorship by a specific government agency.