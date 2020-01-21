GSA’s Mary Davie headed to NASA

After more than 30 years at the General Services Administration, Mary Davie is headed to NASA.

Davie, a mainstay in federal IT acquisition for more than a decade, will join NASA’s Mission Support Directorate on Feb. 3, according to an internal GSA announcement Tuesday afternoon from Administrator Emily Murphy. Davie will focus on organizational transformation in her new role with the directorate.

“While we are sad to see her go, we are thrilled for her in this new opportunity. As many of you know, Mary has been with GSA for more than 30 years, starting her career here while in college,” Murphy wrote. “Her contributions to the agency and the federal government have been so numerous, it is difficult to summarize in a single message.”

For nearly two years now, Davie has led GSA’s HR Quality Service Management Office responsible for developing NewPay, a federal shared service for payroll. Prior to that, she served as deputy commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service and assistant commissioner of the Information Technology Category.

Davie was a FedScoop 50 winner in 2016 and 2017.