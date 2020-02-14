HHS CTO Ed Simcox departs for the private sector

The Department of Health and Human Services‘ chief technology officer is leaving the agency for an opportunity in the private sector.

Ed Simcox publicly announced his intentions via a blog post. He said that while it was a “difficult decision” to leave, he is looking forward to what comes next.

His last day is Friday.

“Serving this department and the American people has been an honor and privilege for which I am immensely grateful,” he wrote. “The CTO team that leads and supports our efforts is nothing short of incredible. I am also humbled to have worked with the leaders and civil servants across HHS. Their dedication to mission is unrivaled in federal government.”

Simcox became the agency’s CTO in May 2018. He previously served as deputy CTO under Bruce Greenstein. He also filled the role of acting CIO from August 2018 until Jose Arrieta was selected in May 2019.

“In this role, I experienced first-hand the magnitude and complexity of federal IT in the largest civilian agency in the world,” Simcox wrote in his farewell blog post. “I was again humbled by the CIO staff’s dedication and loyalty to mission. The American people can rest assured that the civil servants caring for IT and cybersecurity at HHS are doing a great job enabling and protecting HHS.”

It’s unclear who will fill the CTO role once Simcox is gone.