acquisition

HHS selects Unqork to provide payroll digitization services

HHS' Hubert Humphrey building. (Tajha Chappellet-Lanier)

Feb 23, 2022 | FEDSCOOP

The Department of Health and Human Services has awarded Unqork a contract to digitize payroll processing within the agency’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH).

OASH is currently working to develop applications that streamline manual business services as part of a project led by the Office of the CIO.

Unqork is a no-code platform that currently works with government agencies through the NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions Contract and the NASA SEWP V GWAC.

Unqork recently received an “In Process” FedRAMP designation and is working with HHS to achieve FedRAMP authorization status.

OASH is the largest single staff division within HHS and is responsible for coordinating public health policy and programs. No further details of the contract size or scope were disclosed.

