ICE awards $341.6M in cloud hosting contracts to Four Point Technology

Immigration and Customs Enforcement awarded Four Points Technology three contracts potentially worth $341.6 million for cloud hosting earlier this month, according to Federal Procurement Data System filings.

ICE has already placed three task orders worth $11.1 million for Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure cloud offerings across the three, five-year blanket purchase agreements.

Four Points won the awards Aug. 5, after ICE amended the solicitation in response to protests from Oracle and Mythics with the Government Accountability Office over the cloud service provider limitations, as reported by Washington Technology.

The Chantilly, Virginia-based tech company is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that touts its partnerships with AWS and Microsoft.