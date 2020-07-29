FedScoop Close Ad x
acquisition

Interior will implement CDM components under $54M contract

Jul 29, 2020

The Department of the Interior plans to implement several Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) program components over four years after awarding CVP a $54 million contract announced Wednesday.

The Information Management and Assurance Program Support (IMAPS) contract covers cybersecurity services for DOI‘s chief information officer and chief information security officer.

Specifically, technology consulting company CVP will optimize DOI’s risk management framework, as well as its information security and continuous monitoring.

“Aligning department-wide initiatives with agency-specific priorities requires change management expertise — not just next-generation technology expertise,” said CEO Anirudh Kulkarni in the announcement. “We look forward to partnering with the department as it looks to set the standard for cybersecurity in government.”

CVP will also streamline DOI’s system authorization lifecycle by integrating assessment and authorization into technologies.

The CDM program, housed within the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, deploys network monitoring tools to give agencies a better idea of who’s inside their network and why. Meanwhile, increased telework during the pandemic has agencies addressing new gaps in their cybersecurity.

-In this Story-

Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM), CVP, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Department of the Interior

