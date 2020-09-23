Interior awards its last major EIS task order for $483M

The Department of the Interior has largely finished the procurement portion of its transition to the new, governmentwide contract for information technology and telecommunications, following the award of a nearly $483 million voice services task order.

Interior awarded the task order covering telephone and conferencing services to the economically disadvantaged, women-owned small business Core Technologies under the $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract on Sept. 17.

The department was only 33% of the way toward transitioning off the expiring Networx contract by the General Services Administration‘s deadline of Sept. 30, 2022, as of early August but can now focus on fully on modernization.

Interior awarded Core Technologies a $1.6 million EIS task order for telecom support for the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency on Aug. 28. Together the two task orders represent Core Technologies’ first under EIS.

The department’s largest task order was a $1.6 billion award to CenturyLink for core network services and access services like Wi-Fi in January.