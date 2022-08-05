IRS looks to boost security of federal tax information through computer reviews

The IRS Office of Safeguards seeks a contractor to support computer security reviews ensuring outside agencies are protecting the federal tax information provided them, according to a sources sought notice posted Tuesday.

The forthcoming task order, expected in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, will cover preparatory agency outreach, pre-review analysis of areas of concern, automated and manual computer security scans, reporting of results and findings, and responding to agencies’ submissions.

Safeguards verifies more than 300 federal, state and local agencies and contractors are complying with the Internal Revenue Code — when it comes to protecting the confidentiality of and preventing unauthorized access to federal tax information (FTI) — by identifying and mitigating risks of loss, breach or misuse.

“The Office of Safeguards has a need to increase security of FTI and to ensure consistent application of information security standards across all partner agency information systems by obtaining computer security review expertise and ancillary contractor support for the Safeguards Program,” reads the notice. “Safeguards seeks contractor support to optimize its processes, to reduce costs and minimize risk to FTI in possession of agency partners, while continuing to meet all regulatory and agency documented standards and guidance.”

The chosen vendor will also be responsible for risk-based modeling to select agencies for review; methodology updates; and assessing new projects, pilots and legislation.

The notice wants responses from interested vendors offering a fair market price by 3 p.m. EST on Aug. 12, 2022. Safeguards hasn’t decided on a small business acquisition strategy yet.