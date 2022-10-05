IT integrator TD Synnex launches combined public sector business

TD Synnex, one of the largest IT integrators, has relaunched its public sector business by combining three internal divisions into a fully integrated solutions aggregator for U.S. government agencies.

TD Synnex has a market cap of $8.2 billion and has a key position on the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule, which is a major long-term governmentwide contract that provide federal, state, and local government buyers access to commercial products, services and solutions at pre-negotiated prices.

The new TD Synnex Public Sector business unit will combine DLT Solutions, Tech Data Public Sector Solutions and Synnex GOVSolv.

“This announcement comes at a time when the U.S. public sector is under pressure to deliver transformational change in terms of complying with modernization, cybersecurity and customer experience directives, while facing significant supply chain issues,” said Reyna Thompson, senior vice president of public sector vendor management at TD Synnex Public Sector.

In 2021 TD Synnex and Tech Data merged to create a single IT services conglomerate with about $57 billion in pro forma annual revenues and a combined staff of about 22,000.

The combined public sector arm aims to have a technology portfolio from endpoint devices and edge computing to advanced integrated software solutions and will focus on the key domain areas shaping the government like data and analytics, cybersecurity, IT infrastructure and application lifecycle.