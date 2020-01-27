JAIC launches survey to probe public-private partnerships

The Department of Defense’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center recently launched a survey to find opportunities for public-private partnerships, according to a posting in the Federal Register.

The survey, which will be conducted by the RAND Corp., will be used as a “sensing tool” to learn about ways the DOD can partner with private companies on AI, JAIC spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Arlo Abrahamson told FedScoop. The targeted respondents of the survey are private tech workers, a group that the JAIC wants to work more closely with to “accelerating AI solutions for the Department of Defense at-scale.”

The survey is not related to a recent RAND study that found shortfalls in the JAIC’s structure and ability to grow to meet its broad goals of enabling AI for the department.

The Federal Register notice estimates around survey 5,210 responses and says that RAND will conduct focus groups with engineers on civilian-military AI applications. The notice is open to public responses through March 16.

The development of the survey remains ongoing and the Federal Register notice lacks any detail of what will be asked of respondents. But Abrahamson added that JAIC wants to “better understand our stakeholders in the defense and commercial tech industry and maximize the potential for partnerships that enable the JAIC’s mission.”