Subscribe About RSS
Brought to you by
transition

Keith Bluestein takes over as CIO of the Small Business Administration

Small Business Administration headquarters. (Tajha Chappellet-Lanier)

Share

Written by
Jun 9, 2020 | FEDSCOOP

Keith Bluestein returned to the Small Business Administration as its chief information officer this week, filling the vacancy left by Maria Roat.

The transition took effect June 7 with Bluestein coming over from NASA, where he served as associate CIO for enterprise services and integration.

Bluestein was previously the deputy and acting CIO for SBA, managing information technology project delivery, advising agency leadership and ensuring personal identification verification compliance with White House mandates.

“Mr. Bluestein will further SBA’s efforts to meet the needs of America’s small business community, support the president’s initiatives and SBA’s strategic plan, and boost the agency’s enterprise capabilities to support operations across program offices,” said an agency spokesperson.

At NASA, Bluestein oversaw end-user services, communications and infrastructure, cloud and data center computing, information management and data governance, and IT security support.

Roat left SBA in May to become deputy federal CIO under Suzette Kent in the White House’s Office of Management and Budget.

-In this Story-

CIO, Keith Bluestein, Maria Roat, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), PIV, Small Business Administration (SBA)

Related news

Transition

Ted Kaouk named CDO...
by Dave Nyczepir • 8 hours ago
Transition

OMB seeks new chief...
by Dave Nyczepir • 1 week ago
Transition

Maria Roat officially...
by Dave Nyczepir • 4 weeks ago
TwitterFacebookLinkedInRedditGoogle Gmail