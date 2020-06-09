Keith Bluestein takes over as CIO of the Small Business Administration

Keith Bluestein returned to the Small Business Administration as its chief information officer this week, filling the vacancy left by Maria Roat.

The transition took effect June 7 with Bluestein coming over from NASA, where he served as associate CIO for enterprise services and integration.

Bluestein was previously the deputy and acting CIO for SBA, managing information technology project delivery, advising agency leadership and ensuring personal identification verification compliance with White House mandates.

“Mr. Bluestein will further SBA’s efforts to meet the needs of America’s small business community, support the president’s initiatives and SBA’s strategic plan, and boost the agency’s enterprise capabilities to support operations across program offices,” said an agency spokesperson.

At NASA, Bluestein oversaw end-user services, communications and infrastructure, cloud and data center computing, information management and data governance, and IT security support.

Roat left SBA in May to become deputy federal CIO under Suzette Kent in the White House’s Office of Management and Budget.