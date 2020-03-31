GSA’s first CDO, Kris Rowley, has left for the private sector

The General Services Administration’s first chief data officer, Kris Rowley, has left the agency for the private sector and been replaced by Deputy Chief Information Officer Beth Killoran in the interim.

Killoran has led the CDO and chief technology officer teams since Rowley’s departure on March 13 to become CDO of the Conference of State Bank Supervisors.

Rowley headed GSA‘s data management and analytics program, as well as the creation of the agency’s D2D platform that collects and analyzes data to inform decision-making.

“Kris has a passion to understand the data culture and took the lead in cultivating and discussing ways to improve information management and data access across the agency,” wrote David Shive, GSA CIO, in an internal note. “He also established and matured GSA’s data governance structure and developed a data science talent management strategy.”

Rowley was with GSA since 2013.

In her time as deputy CIO, Killoran has focused on piloting new technologies like robotic process automation, machine learning and network enhancements.

“I have no doubt that we will continue to improve innovation and customer satisfaction for employees across the organization,” Shive wrote.