Leidos hit with DOJ subpoenas as part of antitrust, fraud probes

Federal contracting giant Leidos is responding to federal grand jury subpoenas issued as part of two separate Department of Justice investigations, according to company filings.

The publicly listed company received a request for documents in August relating to a criminal investigation by the DOJ’s antitrust division, as well as a request for documents arising from a probe launched by the department’s fraud division.

Leidos disclosed details of the investigations in its third quarter results, but said it could not offer further guidance on investigation timings or likely outcomes.

According to Leidos, the DOJ’s antitrust division in August requested documents relating to three government procurements associated with the company’s intelligence group in 2021 and 2022.

“We intend to fully cooperate with the investigation, and we are conducting our own internal investigation with the assistance of outside counsel,” the company said in filings.

In September, the DOJ’s fraud division sought documents from the company relating to a second investigation. Leidos noted that this was launched after the company self-reported unspecified conduct that may have violated laws including the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Leidos is one of the largest providers of technology to federal agencies such as the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security and NASA.

The company reported revenues of $1.8 billion from DOD and Intelligence Community work during the third quarter of 2022 and revenues of $1.3 billion from contracts with other civilian government agencies.

The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act prohibits businesses from making payments to foreign officials to assist in obtaining or retaining business. Penalties can include up to five years in prison, $100,000 in criminal penalties and up to $10,000 in civil penalties.

A Leidos spokesperson declined to comment further on the pending investigations.