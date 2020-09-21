GSA adds machine learning support for agency regulatory reviews

The General Services Administration is modernizing how agencies review regulations using machine learning (ML), in a procurement through its Centers of Excellence (CoE) initiative.

GSA awarded a $9.9 million contract to Deloitte and to Esper, Inc. for ML support for agencies. ML can review rules and regulations to identify trends in the data, which can help eliminate redundancies and streamline the process of writing new ones.

Both the CoEs within GSA’s Technology Transformation Services and the Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM) have used ML, a subset of artificial intelligence, to conduct regulatory reviews. The contract extends their work to CoE partner agencies.

“Applying AI to a manual review many agencies encounter can increase operational efficiency for agencies throughout the federal government, and the CoE has been an integral part of the process to help scope opportunities,” said Bob DeLuca, director of TTS, in a statement on Wednesday. “This award announcement illuminates the ongoing strong collaboration occurring between offices within GSA, which has allowed the CoE to provide agency partners improved acquisition capabilities.”

The CoE initiative aims to accelerate agencies’ information technology modernization through a combination of industry innovations and government services, while also compiling best practices. Meanwhile FEDSIM provides acquisition, financial and project management to agencies.

GSA’s latest award applies AI to government business challenges, in keeping with the Executive Order on Regulatory Reform.

ML support for CoEs was procured quickly using the Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO) authority, which streamlines acquisition of technologies and services still in production or adapted from existing products from both traditional contractors and startups.

“The Federal Acquisition Service is pleased to offer an innovative acquisition solution to support our agency partners as they continue their work in support of the administration’s regulatory reform activities,” said Julie Dunne, FAS commissioner, in the announcement.