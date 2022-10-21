Former FAS deputy commissioner Mary Davie to retire from government service

NASA’s deputy associate administrator for its Mission Support Directorate will retire Dec. 31, after 34 years in government.

Mary Davie intends to do some independent consulting with a focus on the federal sector.

Earlier in her federal government career, she was director of the General Services Administration Program Management Office for Human Capital Shared Services and deputy commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service.

Davie joined NASA in December 2020, and in her current role was responsible for developing the agency’s strategy for institutional support functions and increasing efficiencies.

NASA plans to conduct a full and open search for Davie’s replacement and will post a vacancy announcement on USAJobs soon.

Davie previously served as NASA’s deputy associate administrator for mission support transformation.