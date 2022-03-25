Army gets new principal cyber adviser

Terry Mitchell, the Army’s principal cyber adviser, is retiring and being replaced by Michael Sulmeyer, according to an Army spokesperson.

Mitchell retires after a 44-year career. Sulmeyer comes to the post having most recently served as an adviser to Gen. Paul Nakasone, the commander of U.S. Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency. He also did a brief stint with the National Security Council at the beginning of the Biden administration but returned to Fort Meade in May 2021.

Sulmeyer began his role as principal cyber adviser this week.

“I applaud the great work by Terry Mitchell as the Army’s first Principal Cyber Adviser, establishing the new office from the ground up and offering his counsel to former Secretary McCarthy and me over the last 18 months,” Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said. “His efforts to certify budget components, coordinate activities across the HQDA staff and DOD, and integrate the Army’s policies with the DoD Cyber Strategy provided a great foundation for Dr. Sulmeyer. Michael will work closely with our G2, G6, the Chief Information Officer (CIO), and Army Cyber (ARCYBER) to provide me his independent counsel on cyber-related matters.”

Congress in the fiscal 2020 defense policy bill directed all the services to appoint a principal cyber adviser to oversee recruitment; resourcing and training of cyber forces, as well as assessing readiness; oversee acquisition; oversee cybersecurity supply chain risk management; and security of information systems and weapon systems.