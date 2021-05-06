The federal government gets a central AI website in AI.gov

The National Artificial Intelligence Initiative Office compiled all government activities advancing the effort on a single website launched Wednesday.

AI.gov features recent AI reports and news across agencies; details the initiative’s six strategic pillars; archives related legislation and executive orders; and explains the structure of not only the office but various AI committees, working groups and task forces.

The website is part of the government’s push to increase transparency around every agencies’ work with cognitive technologies and develop trustworthy AI, where people believe in the reliability of the algorithms involved. Office Director Lynne Parker announced the site in a post on LinkedIn.

The most recent publication on the site is the National Security Commission on AI’s final report released March 1, which found that the U.S. remains unprepared for the “assertive role” government must play scaling public resource to ensure the country achieve global dominance in the sector.

Parker maintained her role as deputy federal chief technology officer during the presidential transition to the Biden administration and has been quiet about NAIIO‘s work up to this point. She’s currently assisted by four policy advisers in her capacity as the office’s director.

The National AI Initiative Act of 2020 became law on Jan. 1, 2021, creating a governmentwide program to accelerate AI research and development in ways that improve the U.S. economy and national security. NAIIO sits within the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.