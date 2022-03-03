NASA looks to consolidate apps and platforms across centers with new task order

NASA seeks to consolidate application and platform services at its 10 centers by merging requirements across several existing contracts into one, according to a request for comment posted to SAM.gov late last month.

The NASA Consolidate Applications and Platforms Services (NCAPS) task order will see the Office of the Chief Information Officer‘s Application Division turned into an Application and Platform Service (APS) line for developing new capabilities and technologies.

NASA’s OCIO is spearheading the move to a One NASA enterprise model for all functions like IT traditionally handled separately by centers.

“The NCAPS contract will be awarded during a period of significant transformation of mission support services to an enterprise operating model while maintaining mission focus, improving efficiency, recognizing local authority and valuing the workforce,” reads the draft performance work statement NASA seeks industry feedback on.

The task order covers general IT, customer support, information management services and integration of decentralized support contracts across NASA’s centers. Whichever contractor wins the award will be responsible for app operations and maintenance; compliance with Federal Information Security Management Act, National Institute of Standards and Technology and NASA policies; IT modernization; data analytics using machine learning and artificial intelligence; continual review of legacy apps; software licensing; and brokering cloud services.

APS will ensure apps are secure, reliable, interoperable and customer focused through agile development and with the help of IT Infrastructure Library service management practices.

NASA hopes the task order will improve customer partnerships and, in return, satisfaction; data management and access; security of data and IT assets, IT optimization; and retention of top talent.

Applicants must have Alliant 2 contracts to be eligible for the Alliant 2 best-in-class governmentwide acquisition contract. They must also have Top Secret facility clearance at the time their proposals are submitted.

The deadline for comments on the draft performance work statement is 4 p.m. ET on March 10, after which a draft request for proposals (RFP) is expected in May, the pre-solicitation conference later that month, the final RFP in July and the task order award in February 2023.