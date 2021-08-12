FedScoop Close Ad x
NIST looks to perform AI, nanotechnology lab-to-market study

BOULDER, CO - OCTOBER 9: The U.S. Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) building is seen October 9, 2012 in Boulder, Colorado. David J. Wineland, a physicist at NIST, won the 2012 Nobel Prize in Physics for "ground-breaking experimental methods that enable measuring and manipulation of individual quantum systems." Wineland has worked at NIST for 37 years and is internationally recognized for his research on trapped ions. (Photo by Dana Romanoff/Getty Images)

Aug 12, 2021 | FEDSCOOP

The National Institute of Standards and Technology intends to negotiation a contract for an artificial intelligence and nanotechnology lab-to-market (L2M) study to the Institute for Defense Analyses, according to a notice issued Aug. 3.

NIST wants to accelerate the commercialization of federally funded AI and nanotechnology research and development out of the Science and Technology Policy Institute.

The Institute for Defense Analyses administers STPI, a federally funded R&D center (FFRDC) that supports the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy in making L2M decisions.

NIST believes the Institute for Defense Analyses is the only vendor capable of performing the study because private companies may benefit “unfairly” from access to government information out of STPI or attempt to steer recommendations in their favor, according to the notice.

The Institute for Defense Analyses has history broadly assessing the federal technology transfer landscape and performing agency-specific analyses of early investments in R&D and commercialization efforts.

NIST may opt to compete the contract based on responses to its notice, due 8 a.m. EDT on Aug. 15.

