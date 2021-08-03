FedScoop Close Ad x
defense

Pentagon names Gregory Kausner acting head of acquisition

Performing the Duties of the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Greg Kausner, attends and provides remarks on the U.S. perspective on military mobility in Europe during the virtual EU military mobility symposium co-hosted by the European Defence Agency and EU Council President from the the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 6, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

Aug 3, 2021 | FEDSCOOP

The Department of Defense has appointed Gregory Kausner to assume the duties of undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment.

He takes up the role in an unofficial capacity after a career in military leadership at the Pentagon, most recently as executive director for international cooperation.

There is some nuance to Kausner’s appointment — he has been asked to do the job of undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment but does not officially hold the position, as undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment requires a presidential nomination and Senate confirmation.

News of the Kausner’s assumption of the duties comes after Defense Innovation Unit Director Mike Brown earlier this month requested that his name be withdrawn from Senate consideration for the position as President Biden’s nominee. His decision came amid an ongoing investigation from the DOD’s Inspector General into his conduct.

DOD today also announced the appointment of Paul Cramer to perform the duties as deputy undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment.

In the undersecretary role, Kausner is responsible for all matters relating to defense acquisition, contract administration, logistics and materiel readiness. The scope of his brief also encompasses work relating to installations and environment, operational energy, as well as the acquisition workforce and the defense industrial base.

Kausner had performed the duties of deputy undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment since January this year and previously served in a multitude of other senior military roles.

