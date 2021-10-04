Peraton wins $2.7B DHS cloud modernization contract

Peraton has been named the winner of the Department of Homeland Security‘s latest data center and cloud optimization contract award worth $2.7 billion.

According to federal procurement records, DHS awarded the hefty cloud modernization contract late last week to Perspecta, which Peraton acquired in May. The department has been eyeing an acquisition to shift some of its data center operations to the cloud for several years now.

Under the scope of this indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity award, Peraton will manage and operate the DHS’s move to what it’s calling the Hybrid Computing Environment (HCE) — “a collection of enterprise computing resources including a data center, colocation sites, and commercial and private cloud services,” according to the solicitation issued in January. Peraton will also be asked to provide professional services “to automate, optimize, and modernize” the Hybrid Computing Environment.

DHS components can also place orders for service under the contract.

This award comes after General Dynamics IT won a $395 million contract in July to maintain service to DHS’s lead data center — Data Center 1, located at a NASA facility in Mississippi — until this larger data center and cloud optimization contract was awarded.

The $2.7 billion contract requires “core support services needed to drive a more efficient, responsive hybrid IT environment that serves as the foundation for the management and integration of on-premises, colocation, and cloud-based environments,” the DHS’s request for proposals says. “These support services must optimize and ensure continued [Data Center 1] operations while implementing and managing the future state HCE in support of the DHS mission and, where appropriate, the migration of infrastructure and applications within the HCE (e.g., from DC1 to [cloud service provdier] environments).”

In total, the contract has a potential 10-year lifespan — five base years and two optional periods of three and two years.