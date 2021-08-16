Raytheon awarded $960M communications systems support contract

Raytheon Technologies has won a $960 million contract from the Air Force‘s Nuclear Weapons Center to provide software and hardware that will support the unit’s secure satellite-based communications systems.

The contract is for 10 years, and is structured as an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract. Raytheon will work on the Advanced Extremely High Frequency(AEHF) system, which is a communication network reserved for the military’s highest priority information. The network is supposedly “secure, protected, and jam-resistant,” the Air Force states in its description of the system.

“AEHF enables the Department of Defense to control tactical and strategic forces through all levels of conflict and supports the attainment of space superiority for the joint force,” according to the Air Force.

It is a sole-source acquisition contract, and Space Force will contribute $1.35 million in fiscal 2021 procurement funds to the contract cost. Other work done as part of the procurement will include “contractor logistics support, terminal depot activation, terminal hardware/software procurement and studies associated with support of the AEHF-T systems.”

The contract was awarded from Hanscom Air Force Base.